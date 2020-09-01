The CFO of Activision Blizzard is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Dennis Durkin, exercised options to sell 50,000 ATVI shares at $11.73 a share, for a total transaction value of $4.18M.

Following Dennis Durkin’s last ATVI Sell transaction on August 15, 2017, the stock climbed by 22.8%. In addition to Dennis Durkin, 2 other ATVI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Activision Blizzard’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.93 billion and quarterly net profit of $580 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $328 million. The company has a one-year high of $87.73 and a one-year low of $50.25. ATVI’s market cap is $64.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 35.60.

Based on 24 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.13, reflecting a -12.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.29M worth of ATVI shares and purchased $80K worth of ATVI shares. The insider sentiment on Activision Blizzard has been negative according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dennis Durkin’s trades have generated a -19.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. The Activision segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

