The CFO, EVP of ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO, EVP of ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS), William Foshee, sold shares of SFBS for $251.2K.

Following William Foshee’s last SFBS Sell transaction on October 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 2.8%.

Based on ServisFirst Bancshares’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $84.31 million and quarterly net profit of $34.78 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.86 million and had a net profit of $35.63 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.90 and a one-year low of $21.76. SFBS’s market cap is $2.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.00.

The insider sentiment on ServisFirst Bancshares has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.