The CFO & EVP of Lam Research (LRCX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO & EVP of Lam Research (LRCX), Douglas Bettinger, sold shares of LRCX for $5.21M.

Following Douglas Bettinger’s last LRCX Sell transaction on October 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 81.3%.

Based on Lam Research’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.18 billion and quarterly net profit of $823 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.17 billion and had a net profit of $466 million. The company has a one-year high of $387.70 and a one-year low of $181.38. LRCX’s market cap is $51.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $414.75, reflecting a -15.5% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy LRCX with a $465.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Lam Research has been negative according to 66 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

