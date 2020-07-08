The CFO, COO, Secretary & Treas of Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO, COO, Secretary & Treas of Intellicheck Mobilisia (IDN), Billy Joe White, bought shares of IDN for $244K.

This recent transaction increases Billy Joe White’s holding in the company by 664.82% to a total of $1.93 million. In addition to Billy Joe White, 2 other IDN executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Intellicheck Mobilisia’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.12 million and quarterly net profit of $26.6K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.28 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.21 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.54 and a one-year low of $1.91. Currently, Intellicheck Mobilisia has an average volume of 123.33K.

Starting in March 2020, IDN received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Intellicheck Mobilisia has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of identity authentication systems for various applications including mobile, handheld and integrated systems for the government, military and commercial markets. Its products include ID-Check, Retail ID, and Age ID, a patented technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.