The CFO & COO of First Merchants (FRME) is Buying Shares

Today, the CFO & COO of First Merchants (FRME), Mark Hardwick, bought shares of FRME for $144.7K.

This recent transaction increases Mark Hardwick’s holding in the company by 7.01% to a total of $2.15 million. This is Hardwick’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on First Merchants’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $150 million and quarterly net profit of $47.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $128 million and had a net profit of $41.71 million. The company has a one-year high of $42.48 and a one-year low of $22.86. FRME’s market cap is $1.43B and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.13.

Starting in July 2019, FRME received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on First Merchants has been neutral according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark Hardwick's trades have generated a 3.9% average return based on past transactions.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, Residential, and Finance Leases.