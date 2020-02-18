The CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary of Richardson Electronics (RELL) is Selling Shares

Today, the CFO, CAO, Corporate Secretary of Richardson Electronics (RELL), Robert Ben, sold shares of RELL for $11.57K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Richardson Electronics has an average volume of 27.22K. The company has a one-year high of $7.59 and a one-year low of $4.77.

Robert Ben’s trades have generated a 20.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys and Healthcare.