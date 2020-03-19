The CFO, CAO and Treasurer of New Residential Inv (NRZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CFO, CAO and Treasurer of New Residential Inv (NRZ), Nicola Santoro, bought shares of NRZ for $292K.

This recent transaction increases Nicola Santoro’s holding in the company by 100% to a total of $286.5K. This is Santoro’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on GLBR back in December 2014

Based on New Residential Inv’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $967 million and quarterly net profit of $220 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $466 million and had a net profit of $348K. The company has a one-year high of $17.66 and a one-year low of $4.36. NRZ’s market cap is $2.38B and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.25.

Starting in December 2019, NRZ received 9 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Argus Research and B.Riley FBR, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.