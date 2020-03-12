The CFO and EVP of The Ensign Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CFO and EVP of The Ensign Group (ENSG), Suzanne Snapper, exercised options to buy 2,700 ENSG shares at $5.44 a share, for a total transaction value of $14.69K.

Following Suzanne Snapper’s last ENSG Buy transaction on January 02, 2018, the stock climbed by 15.9%. In addition to Suzanne Snapper, 2 other ENSG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on The Ensign Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $560 million and quarterly net profit of $27.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $538 million and had a net profit of $26.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.00 and a one-year low of $34.84. Currently, The Ensign Group has an average volume of 305.84K.

Three different firms, including Oppenheimer and RBC Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on The Ensign Group has been positive according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Ensign Group, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services.