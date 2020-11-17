The CFO and COO of Cyberoptics (CYBE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the CFO and COO of Cyberoptics (CYBE), Jeffrey Bertelsen, sold shares of CYBE for $80.19K.

Following Jeffrey Bertelsen’s last CYBE Sell transaction on October 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.1%. This is Bertelsen’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

Based on Cyberoptics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $20.82 million and quarterly net profit of $1.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $353K. The company has a one-year high of $43.48 and a one-year low of $12.77. CYBE’s market cap is $186 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.60.

The insider sentiment on Cyberoptics has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jeffrey Bertelsen's trades have generated a 81.0% average return based on past transactions.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include metrology and three-dimensional scanning; surface mount technology (SMT); multi-reflection suppression (MRS); and semiconductor processes. The company was founded by Steven K. Case in 1984 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.