The CEO & President of Visteon (VC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Visteon (VC), Sachin Lawande, bought shares of VC for $251.3K.

This recent transaction increases Sachin Lawande’s holding in the company by 4.33% to a total of $6.8 million. In addition to Sachin Lawande, one other VC executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Visteon’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $744 million and quarterly net profit of $35 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $731 million and had a net profit of $43 million. The company has a one-year high of $105.99 and a one-year low of $44.04. Currently, Visteon has an average volume of 407.60K.

Five different firms, including Barclays and Cowen & Co., currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Visteon has been positive according to 30 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays, Audio and Infotainment Systems, Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, SmartCore Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous Driving Controller.