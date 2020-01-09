The CEO & President of Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & President of Sutter Rock Capital (SSSS), Mark D. Klein, bought shares of SSSS for $125K.

This recent transaction increases Mark D. Klein’s holding in the company by 15.35% to a total of $1.03 million.

Based on Sutter Rock Capital’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.15 million and quarterly net profit of $5.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $629.6K and had a GAAP net loss of $15.23 million. SSSS’s market cap is $128.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 342.42. Currently, Sutter Rock Capital has an average volume of 122.24K.

Starting in March 2019, SSSS received 9 Buy ratings in a row.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp is a non-diversified closed-ended fund company. The fund invests in public and private companies located in the US and Non-US. It targets companies operating in the fields of social media, mobile computing and apps, cloud computing, software services, green technology, and education technology.

