The CEO & President of Mercury General (MCY) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & President of Mercury General (MCY), Gabriel Tirador, bought shares of MCY for $104.4K.

This recent transaction increases Gabriel Tirador’s holding in the company by 7.41% to a total of $1.56 million. This is Tirador’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $65.23 and a one-year low of $33.46. MCY’s market cap is $1.98 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 44.20. Currently, Mercury General has an average volume of 233.56K.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property. The company was founded by George Joseph in 1961 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.