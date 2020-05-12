The CEO & President of Kopin (KOPN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Kopin (KOPN), John Fan, bought shares of KOPN for $173K.

This recent transaction increases John Fan’s holding in the company by 4.89% to a total of $3.53 million.

Based on Kopin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.88 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,595,519. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.54 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $1.39 and a one-year low of $0.19.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development manufacture, and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes display, ASIC, ergonomics, optics, whisper voice interface, software, packaging, and OLED displays. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment. The company was founded by John C.C. Fan on April 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, MA.