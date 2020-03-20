The CEO & President of H&E Equipment Services (HEES) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of H&E Equipment Services (HEES), Bradley Barber, bought shares of HEES for $322.4K.

This recent transaction increases Bradley Barber’s holding in the company by 27.94% to a total of $1.41 million. This is Barber’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on H&E Equipment Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $348 million and quarterly net profit of $21.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $346 million and had a net profit of $25.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.85 and a one-year low of $9.12. HEES’s market cap is $342.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.48.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.