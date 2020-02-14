The CEO & President of Fastenal Company is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO & President of Fastenal Company (FAST), Daniel Florness, exercised options to sell 7,500 FAST shares at $27.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $286.5K.

Following Daniel Florness’ last FAST Sell transaction on October 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.1%. In addition to Daniel Florness, 3 other FAST executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Fastenal Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.28 billion and quarterly net profit of $179 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.23 billion and had a net profit of $169 million. The company has a one-year high of $38.57 and a one-year low of $28.38. FAST’s market cap is $21.95B and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.77.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $305.6K worth of FAST shares and purchased $665.9K worth of FAST shares. The insider sentiment on Fastenal Company has been neutral according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Fastenal Co. engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.