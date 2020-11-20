The CEO & President of EWI Inc. of Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of EWI Inc. of Euronet Worldwide (EEFT), Michael J Brown, bought shares of EEFT for $1.4M.

Following this transaction Michael J Brown’s holding in the company was increased by 4.73% to a total of $232 million. Over the last month, Michael J Brown has reported another 3 Buy trades on EEFT for a total of $13.87M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $167.64 and a one-year low of $61.27. Currently, Euronet Worldwide has an average volume of 384.55K. EEFT’s market cap is $6.68 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 263.80.

Three different firms, including Northland Securities and Needham, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.80, reflecting a -0.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $25.4M worth of EEFT shares and purchased $8.66M worth of EEFT shares. The insider sentiment on Euronet Worldwide has been neutral according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Michael J Brown’s trades have generated a -2.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. It operates through the following business segments: EFT Processing, Epay and Money Transfer. The EFT Processing sgement focuses in electronic payment solutions consisting of ATM cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and POS management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, and card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. The Epay segment offers prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic content and payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards and services throughout its worldwide distribution network. The Money Transfer segment refers to money transfer services, primarily under the brand names Ria, AFEX Money Express, and IME, and global account-to-account money transfer services under the brand names HiFX and xe. The company was founded by Daniel R. Henry and Michael J. Brown in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.