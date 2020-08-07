The CEO & President of Cognex is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO & President of Cognex (CGNX), Robert Willett, exercised options to sell 130,000 CGNX shares at $20.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $8.82M.

In addition to Robert Willett, 3 other CGNX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $68.93 and a one-year low of $35.20. CGNX’s market cap is $11.69 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 85.80. Currently, Cognex has an average volume of 20.64K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $52.60, reflecting a 27.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cognex has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.