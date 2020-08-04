The CEO & President of Cognex is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO & President of Cognex (CGNX), Robert Willett, exercised options to sell 200,000 CGNX shares at $20.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $13.25M.

Following Robert Willett’s last CGNX Sell transaction on December 16, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.4%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.46 and a one-year low of $35.20. Currently, Cognex has an average volume of 771.59K. CGNX’s market cap is $11.57 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 83.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $52.60, reflecting a 27.1% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cognex has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.