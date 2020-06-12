The CEO & President of CatchMark Timber (CTT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of CatchMark Timber (CTT), Brian M. Davis, bought shares of CTT for $5,595.

Following Brian M. Davis’ last CTT Buy transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%. In addition to Brian M. Davis, one other CTT executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on CatchMark Timber’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $26.97 million and GAAP net loss of -$4,249,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $22.57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $30.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $12.54 and a one-year low of $5.13. Currently, CatchMark Timber has an average volume of 492.11K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.50, reflecting a -15.8% downside. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on CatchMark Timber has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.