The CEO & President of Carlisle Companies is Exercising Options

On November 12 it was reported that the CEO & President of Carlisle Companies (CSL), Christian Koch, exercised options to sell 4,728 CSL shares at $83.31 a share, for a total transaction value of $676.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $169.86 and a one-year low of $97.55. Currently, Carlisle Companies has an average volume of 417.40K. CSL’s market cap is $7.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.10.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $151.67, reflecting a -9.9% downside.

Carlisle Cos., Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment includes the manufacture of insulation materials, rubber, thermoplastic polyolefin, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes; related roofing accessories; and waterproofing products. The Carlisle Interconnect Technologies segment focuses on the design and manufacture of wire, cable, connectors, contacts and cable assemblies for the transfer of power and data. The Carlisle Fluid Technologies segment deals with industrial liquid and powder finishing equipment and integrated system solutions for spraying, pumping, mixing, metering and curing of a variety of coatings. The Carlisle Brake and Friction segment covers brakes and friction material and clutch and transmission friction material. The company was founded by Charles S. Moomy in 1917 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.