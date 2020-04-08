The CEO & President of Apache (APA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO & President of Apache (APA), John Christmann, bought shares of APA for $99.93K.

Following this transaction John Christmann’s holding in the company was increased by 3.68% to a total of $2.9 million. This is Christmann’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ALTM back in May 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.12 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Apache has an average volume of 39.03M.

Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.96, reflecting a -63.3% downside. Eight different firms, including Bernstein and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Apache Corp. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded by Truman Anderson, Raymond Plank, and Charles Arnao on December 6, 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.