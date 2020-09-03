The CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech (AIM), Thomas Equels, bought shares of AIM for $25K.

Following this transaction Thomas Equels’ holding in the company was increased by 7.17% to a total of $373.6K.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $40K and GAAP net loss of -$3,370,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29K and had a GAAP net loss of $2.04 million. The company has a one-year high of $7.11 and a one-year low of $0.38. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.22.

Starting in October 2019, AIM received 7 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on AIM ImmunoTech has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of new drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.