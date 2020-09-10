The CEO & President of 1-800 Flowers is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO & President of 1-800 Flowers (FLWS), Christopher Mccann, exercised options to sell 67,496 FLWS shares at $1.79 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.75M. The options were close to expired and Christopher Mccann disposed stocks.

Following Christopher Mccann’s last FLWS Sell transaction on August 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.4%. In addition to Christopher Mccann, 10 other FLWS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on 1-800 Flowers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $418 million and quarterly net profit of $9.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $259 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.31 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.78 and a one-year low of $11.15. FLWS’s market cap is $1.55 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.50, reflecting a -22.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on 1-800 Flowers has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Mccann’s trades have generated a -0.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire Service. The Consumer Floral segment comprises the operations of the company’s flagship brand 1-800-Flowers.com, Celebrations and FineStationery.com. The Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets segment consists the operations of Fannie May Confections Brands, Cheryl’s, The Popcorn Factory, Stockyards.com, DesignPac and 1-800-Baskets. The BloomNet Wire Service segment includes the operations of BloomNet, BloomNet Technologies, BloomNet Products and Napco. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, NY.