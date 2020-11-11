The CEO of Zebra Tech is Exercising Options

On November 9 it was reported that the CEO of Zebra Tech (ZBRA), Anders Gustafsson, exercised options to sell 42,505 ZBRA shares at $46.07 a share, for a total transaction value of $14.54M.

Following Anders Gustafsson’s last ZBRA Sell transaction on May 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 103.5%. In addition to Anders Gustafsson, one other ZBRA executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Zebra Tech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion and quarterly net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a net profit of $136 million. The company has a one-year high of $362.58 and a one-year low of $150.06. Currently, Zebra Tech has an average volume of 553.12K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $314.00, reflecting a 12.3% upside.

The insider sentiment on Zebra Tech has been negative according to 81 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Anders Gustafsson’s trades have generated a -28.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications. It also provides services such as maintenance, technical support, repair, managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. It operates through the following two segments: Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT) and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM). The AIT segment comprises of barcode and card printing, location solutions, supplies, and services. The EVM segment comprises of mobile computing, data capture, and RFID. The company was founded by Edward L. Kaplan and Gerhard Cless in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.