The CEO of Xoma (XOMA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Xoma (XOMA), James Neal, bought shares of XOMA for $25.96K.

Following James Neal’s last XOMA Buy transaction on December 21, 2018, the stock climbed by 12.5%. This recent transaction increases James Neal’s holding in the company by 5.28% to a total of $561K.

Based on Xoma’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.86 million and quarterly net profit of $1.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $28.85 and a one-year low of $11.50. Currently, Xoma has an average volume of 75.00K.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.