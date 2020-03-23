The CEO of Xoma (XOMA) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Xoma (XOMA), James Neal, bought shares of XOMA for $16.41K.

Following this transaction James Neal’s holding in the company was increased by 4.25% to a total of $379.1K. In addition to James Neal, 2 other XOMA executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $28.85 and a one-year low of $11.58. Currently, Xoma has an average volume of 59.61K.

The insider sentiment on Xoma has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.