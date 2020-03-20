The CEO of WP Carey & Co (WPC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of WP Carey & Co (WPC), Jason Fox, bought shares of WPC for $460.3K.

In addition to Jason Fox, 5 other WPC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Jason Fox’s holding in the company was increased by 1.88% to a total of $29.01 million.

Based on WP Carey & Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $316 million and quarterly net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $284 million and had a net profit of $193 million. The company has a one-year high of $93.62 and a one-year low of $38.62. Currently, WP Carey & Co has an average volume of 741.26K.

The insider sentiment on WP Carey & Co has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

W.P. Carey, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties.