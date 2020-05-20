The CEO of Wireless Telecom Group (WTT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Wireless Telecom Group (WTT), Timothy Whelan, bought shares of WTT for $14.32K.

This recent transaction increases Timothy Whelan’s holding in the company by 9.36% to a total of $171.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $1.71 and a one-year low of $0.71.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. The company markets its products and services under the Boonnton, Microlab, Noisecom, and CommAgility brands. It operates through the following segments: Network Solution, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions. The Network Solution segment comprises operations of Microlab. The Test and Measurement segment includes operations of Boonton and Noisecom. The Embedded Solutions segment consists of CommAgility. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.