The CEO of Western Alliance (WAL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Western Alliance (WAL), Kenneth Vecchione, bought shares of WAL for $181.4K.

This recent transaction increases Kenneth Vecchione’s holding in the company by 255.7% to a total of $12.23 million. In addition to Kenneth Vecchione, one other WAL executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Western Alliance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $328 million and quarterly net profit of $128 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $292 million and had a net profit of $119 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.94 and a one-year low of $31.08. Currently, Western Alliance has an average volume of 730.11K.

Starting in March 2019, WAL received 35 Buy ratings in a row. Six different firms, including Stephens and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Western Alliance has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.