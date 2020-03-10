The CEO of Washington Prime Group (WPG) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Washington Prime Group (WPG), Louis Conforti, bought shares of WPG for $100.4K.

This recent transaction increases Louis Conforti’s holding in the company by 5.29% to a total of $1.83 million. In addition to Louis Conforti, 5 other WPG executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $5.72 and a one-year low of $1.93.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.04K worth of WPG shares and purchased $656.5K worth of WPG shares. The insider sentiment on Washington Prime Group has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Washington Prime Group, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of retail properties. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.