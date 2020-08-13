The CEO of Virtu Financial (VIRT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Virtu Financial (VIRT), Douglas Cifu, bought shares of VIRT for $2.25M.

Following this transaction Douglas Cifu’s holding in the company was increased by 53.12% to a total of $6.91 million. Following Douglas Cifu’s last VIRT Buy transaction on November 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.2%.

Based on Virtu Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1 billion and quarterly net profit of $221 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $375 million and had a GAAP net loss of $29.89 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.82 and a one-year low of $14.94. Currently, Virtu Financial has an average volume of 608.73K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.50, reflecting a -10.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Virtu Financial has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Virtu Financial, Inc. engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services, and Corporate. The Market Making segment involves in the buy and sell of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers. The Corporate segment consists investments in strategic financial services-oriented opportunities and maintains corporate overhead expenses and all other income and expenses that are not attributable to the other segments. The company was founded by Vincent J. Viola in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.