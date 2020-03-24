The CEO of US Silica Holdings (SLCA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of US Silica Holdings (SLCA), Bryan Adair Shinn, bought shares of SLCA for $103K.

Following this transaction Bryan Adair Shinn’s holding in the company was increased by 17.12% to a total of $711.6K. In addition to Bryan Adair Shinn, one other SLCA executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $18.72 and a one-year low of $0.79.

Bryan Adair Shinn's trades have generated a -16.2% average return based on past transactions.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through Oil and Gas Proppants; and Industrial and Specialty Products segments.