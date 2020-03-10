The CEO of Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE), Stephen Donaghy, bought shares of UVE for $106.5K.

In addition to Stephen Donaghy, 2 other UVE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Universal Insurance Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $239 million and GAAP net loss of $51.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $224 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.47 million. The company has a one-year high of $32.46 and a one-year low of $19.84. UVE’s market cap is $726.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.67.

The insider sentiment on Universal Insurance Holdings has been positive according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.