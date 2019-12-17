The CEO of Transatlantic Petroleum (TAT) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Transatlantic Petroleum (TAT), Noah Malone Mitchell, bought shares of TAT for $2.72M.

Following this transaction Noah Malone Mitchell’s holding in the company was increased by 38.34% to a total of $10.73 million.

Currently, Transatlantic Petroleum has an average volume of 45.51K. The company has a one-year high of $1.43 and a one-year low of $0.35.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: Turkey and Bulgaria. The company was founded on October 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.