The CEO of The Middleby (MIDD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of The Middleby (MIDD), Timothy John Fitzgerald, bought shares of MIDD for $1.46M.

Following this transaction Timothy John Fitzgerald’s holding in the company was increased by 74.4% to a total of $14.28 million. Following Timothy John Fitzgerald’s last MIDD Buy transaction on March 17, 2011, the stock climbed by 20.9%.

Based on The Middleby’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $788 million and quarterly net profit of $109 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $757 million and had a net profit of $94.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $142.98 and a one-year low of $46.78. Currently, The Middleby has an average volume of 591.99K.

The insider sentiment on The Middleby has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other.