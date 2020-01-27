The CEO of SYNNEX is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of SYNNEX (SNX), Dennis Polk, exercised options to buy 920 SNX shares at $28.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $26.23K.

Following Dennis Polk’s last SNX Buy transaction on July 12, 2018, the stock climbed by 44.0%. In addition to Dennis Polk, 4 other SNX executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on SYNNEX’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.58 billion and quarterly net profit of $174 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.62 billion and had a net profit of $112 million. The company has a one-year high of $153.07 and a one-year low of $78.55. Currently, SYNNEX has an average volume of 527.56K.

Starting in January 2019, SNX received 24 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including Barrington and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.46M worth of SNX shares and purchased $26.23K worth of SNX shares. The insider sentiment on SYNNEX has been negative according to 137 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics, and integration services for the technology industry. It offers outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. It operates its business through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.