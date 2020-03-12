The CEO of Synacor (SYNC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Synacor (SYNC), Himesh Bhise, bought shares of SYNC for $6,401.

In addition to Himesh Bhise, 4 other SYNC executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Himesh Bhise’s holding in the company was increased by 2.57% to a total of $268.3K.

Currently, Synacor has an average volume of 116.60K. The company has a one-year high of $1.94 and a one-year low of $1.04.

The insider sentiment on Synacor has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Himesh Bhise’s trades have generated a -18.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Synacor, Inc. engages in the provision of email and collaboration software; cloud-based identity management platforms; managed web and mobile portals; and advertising solutions. It operates through the Software and Services; and Portal and Advertising segments.