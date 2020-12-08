The CEO of Skechers USA is Exercising Options

On December 4 it was reported that the CEO of Skechers USA (SKX), Robert Greenberg, exercised options to sell 250,000 SKX shares for a total transaction value of $8.51M.

Following Robert Greenberg’s last SKX Sell transaction on May 05, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $44.50 and a one-year low of $17.06. SKX’s market cap is $5.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 50.30.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.25, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Skechers USA has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. engages in designing, development and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The Domestic Wholesale Sales segment distributes footwear through the domestic wholesale distribution channels: department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers. The International Wholesale Sales segment includes international direct subsidiary sales and international distributor sales. The Retail Sales segment refers to e-commerce which operates through the concept stores, factory outlet stores, and warehouse outlet stores. The company was founded by Robert Greenberg and Michael Greenberg in 1992 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

