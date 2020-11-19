The CEO of Shake Shack is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the CEO of Shake Shack (SHAK), Randall Garutti, exercised options to sell 75,000 SHAK shares at $21.00 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.95M.

Following Randall Garutti’s last SHAK Sell transaction on November 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 3.0%. Over the last month, Randall Garutti has reported another 3 Sell trades on SHAK for a total of $7.66M.

The company has a one-year high of $86.99 and a one-year low of $30.01. Currently, Shake Shack has an average volume of 70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.87.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $69.50, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Shake Shack has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Randall Garutti’s trades have generated a 7.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Shake Shack, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.