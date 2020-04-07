The CEO of Science Applications (SAIC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Science Applications (SAIC), Nazzic Keene, bought shares of SAIC for $1.01M.

This recent transaction increases Nazzic Keene’s holding in the company by 44.02% to a total of $7.61 million. This is Keene’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

Based on Science Applications’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.54 billion and quarterly net profit of $59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.19 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $9 million. The company has a one-year high of $96.81 and a one-year low of $45.46. Currently, Science Applications has an average volume of 462.69K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.57, reflecting a -20.4% downside. Nine different firms, including Barclays and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in March 2020, SAIC received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Science Applications has been positive according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.