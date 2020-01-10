The CEO of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF), Bryan Merryman, bought shares of RMCF for $23.64K.

This is Merryman’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions. This recent transaction increases Bryan Merryman’s holding in the company by 1.91% to a total of $1.3 million.

RMCF’s market cap is $54.64M and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.58. Currently, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has an average volume of 16.22K. The company has a one-year high of $9.90 and a one-year low of $8.06.

