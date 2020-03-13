The CEO of Primo Water (PRMW) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Primo Water (PRMW), Thomas Harrington, bought shares of PRMW for $1.01M.

This recent transaction increases Thomas Harrington’s holding in the company by 21.82% to a total of $5.49 million.

Based on Primo Water’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $600 million and quarterly net profit of $8.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $599 million and had a net profit of $400K. PRMW’s market cap is $536.4M and the company has a P/E ratio of 515.42. The company has a one-year high of $16.00 and a one-year low of $11.38.

Four different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The Route Based Services segment includes Aquaterra and Eden businesses. The Coffee, Tea, and Extract Solutions segment relates to the S&D business.