The CEO of Prestige Brand Holdings is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the CEO of Prestige Brand Holdings (PBH), Ronald Lombardi, exercised options to sell 29,593 PBH shares at $11.40 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.18M.

Following Ronald Lombardi’s last PBH Sell transaction on February 06, 2018, the stock climbed by 2.3%.

Based on Prestige Brand Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $251 million and quarterly net profit of $37.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241 million and had a GAAP net loss of $139 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.12 and a one-year low of $27.40. Currently, Prestige Brand Holdings has an average volume of 451.21K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.00, reflecting a -16.3% downside.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc. engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare, and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, NY.