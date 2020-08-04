The CEO of Premier Financial (PFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Premier Financial (PFC), Donald Hileman, bought shares of PFC for $35.78K.

This is Hileman’s first Buy trade following 6 Sell transactions. Following this transaction Donald Hileman’s holding in the company was increased by 2.79% to a total of $1.3 million.

Based on Premier Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $77.32 million and quarterly net profit of $29.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.48 million and had a net profit of $12.2 million. Currently, Premier Financial has an average volume of 71.38K. The company has a one-year high of $21.64 and a one-year low of $15.09.

Starting in June 2020, PFC received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

