The CEO of Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Penns Woods Bancorp (PWOD), Richard Grafmyre, bought shares of PWOD for $14.31K.

Following this transaction Richard Grafmyre’s holding in the company was increased by 7.7% to a total of $196.7K. Following Richard Grafmyre’s last PWOD Buy transaction on February 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.7%.

Based on Penns Woods Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $19.32 million and quarterly net profit of $2.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.67 million and had a net profit of $4.19 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.27 and a one-year low of $26.03. PWOD’s market cap is $198M and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.70.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $42.57K worth of PWOD shares and purchased $63.08K worth of PWOD shares. The insider sentiment on Penns Woods Bancorp has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding bank of Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank. It offers a range of products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.