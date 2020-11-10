The CEO of PCTEL (PCTI) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of PCTEL (PCTI), David A. Neumann, bought shares of PCTI for $21.88K.

This recent transaction increases David A. Neumann’s holding in the company by 1.54% to a total of $1.36 million.

The company has a one-year high of $9.65 and a one-year low of $3.95. PCTI’s market cap is $96.18 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.40. Currently, PCTEL has an average volume of 257.00K.

Starting in January 2020, PCTI received 10 Buy ratings in a row.

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. The firms products deployed primarily in small cells, enterprise wi-fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial internet of things. It operates through Connected Solutions and RF Solutions segments. The company was founded in March 1994 and is headquartered in Bloomingdale, IL.