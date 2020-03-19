The CEO of Overstock (OSTK) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of Overstock (OSTK), Jonathan Johnson, bought shares of OSTK for $78K.

Following this transaction Jonathan Johnson’s holding in the company was increased by 54.51% to a total of $269.6K. In addition to Jonathan Johnson, one other OSTK executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $27.05 and a one-year low of $2.53.

Overstock.com, Inc. operates on online shopping commercial site. The firm also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website.