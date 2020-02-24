The CEO of NVR (NVR) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of NVR (NVR), Paul Saville, bought shares of NVR for $312.1K.

Following Paul Saville’s last NVR Buy transaction on November 22, 2019, the stock climbed by 341.6%. In addition to Paul Saville, 19 other NVR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $4071.13 and a one-year low of $2586.54. NVR’s market cap is $14.64B and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.22. Currently, NVR has an average volume of 27.62K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $66.03M worth of NVR shares and purchased $18.93M worth of NVR shares. The insider sentiment on NVR has been neutral according to 106 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

NVR, Inc. engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.