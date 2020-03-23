The CEO of Nu Skin (NUS) is Buying Shares

Today, the CEO of Nu Skin (NUS), Ritch Wood, bought shares of NUS for $202.5K.

This recent transaction increases Ritch Wood’s holding in the company by 6.98% to a total of $3.03 million.

The company has a one-year high of $64.90 and a one-year low of $12.31. NUS’s market cap is $1.1B and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J. Lund in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, UT.