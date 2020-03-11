The CEO of New Mountain Finance (NMFC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the CEO of New Mountain Finance (NMFC), Robert Hamwee, bought shares of NMFC for $203.4K.

Following this transaction Robert Hamwee’s holding in the company was increased by 4.44% to a total of $4.93 million.

Based on New Mountain Finance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $73.69 million and quarterly net profit of $21.45 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.38 million. Currently, New Mountain Finance has an average volume of 767.50K. NMFC’s market cap is $1.13B and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.33.

Three different firms, including Merrill Lynch and Oppenheimer, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and close-eneded non-diversified management investment company. It invests in middle-market companies.

